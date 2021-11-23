Revisiting the Sabrent USB 2.5G Ethernet Adapter on Raspberry Pi 4b 8GB (It Works Now)

I’m working on getting it to work on reboot without unplugging and plugging it back in, now.
Unlike in the HOWTO I linked in the original post, the following command, while it does modeswitch the device from showing up as an 8151 to an 8156, does not survive restart.
~]$ sudo usb_modeswitch -v 0bda -p 8151 -V 0bda -P 8156 -M 555342430860d9a9c0000000800006e0000000000000000000000000000000
I’ve looked at sample udev rules, and they confuse the crap out of me, so I think the simpler thing to do would be to set up a run-on-boot service via
systemd to run a script that executes the above command.
This looks simple enough: systemd/FAQ - ArchWiki (run a script during the boot process).
One thing I’m not yet sure about: what target should I set? The example uses
multi-user.target, which as I understand it means the system is up and ready for users to login. That’d certainly be a fine time to run the script, but would there be a downside to that?
EDIT:
Systemd Service Enabled; USB Modesetting starts the NIC correctly on boot.
~]$ cat /etc/systemd/system/realtek8156enabler.service
[Unit]
Description=Sabrent 2.5G USB 3.0 (Realtek 8156 Chipset) Enabler - USB Mode Switcher
[Service]
ExecStart=/rootScripts/enableSabrentUSB2-5G.sh
[Install]
WantedBy=multi-user.target
And here’s the script (be sure to
sudo chmod +x + scriptName:
#/rootScripts/enableSabrentUSB2-5G.sh
# (The name can be whatever you like. I just wanted to remind myself what hardware I have that uses this chipset.)
-----------
#!/bin/bash
# Run usb_modeswitch command to put the adapter in NIC mode.
# Source: https://forum.manjaro.org/t/sabrent-usb-2-5g-ethernet-adapter-realtek-8152-chipset-drivers-from-aur/55483
sh -c "usb_modeswitch -v 0bda -p 8151 -V 0bda -P 8156 -M 555342430860d9a9c0000000800006e0000000000000000000000000000000"